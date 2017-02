El batín de Trump

Oo la la the Rump https://t.co/r4FA988vwS

Donald Trump would never wear a bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/uGo1unhwE6

A bathrobe-wearing Donald Trump lands himself in a ridiculous Photoshop battle https://t.co/RXIjPGmjU5 pic.twitter.com/avaFVoIA1w

Redditors having fun at Trump's bathrobe pic. pic.twitter.com/6SxScc4QYz

Watching the @CNN @SenSanders @tedcruz debate in my bathrobe. pic.twitter.com/odBnMRf8Q2