Muere Peter Mayhew, el famoso Chewbacca de 'Star Wars'

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
The family of Peter Mayhew, with deep love and sadness, regrets to share the news that Peter has passed away. He left us the evening of April 30, 2019 with his family by his side in his North Texas home. pic.twitter.com/YZ5VLyuK0u— Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) 2 de mayo de 2019
"We are deeply saddened today by the news of Peter Mayhew’s passing. Since 1976, Peter’s iconic portrayal of the loyal, lovable Chewbacca has been absolutely integral to the character’s success, and to the Star Wars saga itself."-Kathleen Kennedy.— Star Wars (@starwars) 3 de mayo de 2019
More: https://t.co/iGfk9XRzKa pic.twitter.com/5edrPrEuRS
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592