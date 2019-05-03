x

Obituario

Muere Peter Mayhew, el famoso Chewbacca de 'Star Wars'

  • El actor inglés, que interpretó a Chewbacca en cinco películas de la saga, murió el pasado 30 de abril a los 74 años pero su familia ha anunciado su fallecimiento este viernes

Publicada el 03/05/2019 a las 09:07 Actualizada el 03/05/2019 a las 10:06
El personaje Chewbacca en la saga 'Star Wars'.

Peter Mayhew como Chewbacca en la saga 'Star Wars'.

EUROPA PRESS
Peter Mayhew, el actor que dio vida a Chewbacca en varias películas de la saga Star Wars, ha muerto este jueves en el estado de Texas a la edad de 74 años, según ha informado la cadena de noticias CNN y recoge Europa Press.

La familia de Mayhew, que interpretó a Chewbacca en cinco películas de Star Wars, incluida El Despertar de la Fuerza en 2015, ha confirmado su defunción. "La familia de Peter Mayhew, con profundo amor y tristeza, lamenta compartir la noticia de que Peter ha fallecido. Nos dejó la noche del 30 de abril de 2019 con su familia a su lado en su hogar en el norte de Texas", señala un comunicado difundido por sus familiares.

"Peter era el hombre detrás de Chewbacca. Puso su alma y corazón en el papel (...) para él, la familia de Star Wars significaba muchísimo más que un simple papel en una película", recoge el texto.
 

El actor, que nació en Londres en 1944 y destacaba por su altura --2,20 metros-- debutó en el cine en 1977 en la película Sinbad y el ojo del tigre, de Ray Harryhausen, donde lo reclutaron por su gran altura. Su última actuación fue para la película Killer Ink (2016).
 
