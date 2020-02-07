x

X

Cine

Hollywood se despide de Kirk Douglas: "Su luz seguirá brillando"

  • Su muerte ha generado gran conmoción en la industria y muchos de sus compañeros han querido despedirse del último icono del Hollywood dorado
  •  "Para mí y mis hermanos Joel y Peter, era simplemente un padre", afirma su hijo Michael Douglas en sus redes sociales

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 06/02/2020 a las 06:00 Actualizada el 06/02/2020 a las 14:06
Fallece el actor Kirk Douglas a los 103 años

Trompetista atormentado, periodista despiadado, loco del pelo rojo, detective vaquero tripulante del nautilus. ¿Con qué Kirk Douglas se quedarían? Seguramente él también eligiría al antihéroe, al esclavo símbolo de la libertad.

Flores colocadas en la estrella de Hollywood del actor estadounidense Kirk Douglas en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood.

Flores colocadas en la estrella de Hollywood del actor estadounidense Kirk Douglas en el Paseo de la Fama de Hollywood.

Kirk Douglas, legendario actor de Espartaco', Senderos de gloria o El gran carnaval ha fallecido el miércoles 5 de febrero a los 103 años, tal como anunció su hijo, Michael Douglas, a través de un comunicado en Instagram. Según su agente, el icónico intérprete estaba "rodeado de sus hijos, nietos y su esposa durante 65 años, Anne Buydens Douglas".

Su muerte ha generado gran conmoción en la industria y muchos de sus compañeros han querido despedirse del último icono del Hollywood dorado. "Para mí y mis hermanos Joel y Peter, era simplemente un padre, para Catherine, un maravilloso suegro, para sus nietos y bisnietos, su querido abuelo, y para su esposa Anne, un maravilloso marido", afirmó su hijo Michael Douglas en sus redes sociales.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

 

Catherine Zeta-Jones se despidió de su suegro con una emotiva publicación. "Para mi querido Kirk, te querré por el resto de mi vida. Ya te echo de menos. Duerme profundamente", escribió la actriz junto a una imagen en la que aparece besando al protagonista de Senderos de gloria.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To my darling Kirk, I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight...

A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on

"Kirk conservó su carisma de estrella de cine hasta el final de su maravillosa vida y me siento honrado de haber sido una pequeña parte de sus últimos 45 años", dijo Steven Spielberg en un comunicado recogido por The Hollywood Reporter. "Echaré de menos sus notas manuscritas, cartas y consejos paternos, su sabiduría y coraje –incluso más allá de un trabajo tan impresionante– son suficientes para inspirarme".

Antonio Banderas apuntó en Twitter que "Hollywood ha perdido una verdadera leyenda. Pero su luz seguirá brillando para siempre en el cielo cinematográfico".

Rob Reiner también le dedicó unas palabras en Twitter. "Kirk Douglas siempre será un icono en el panteón de Hollywood. Se situó en el frente para acabar con la lista negra. Mi amor está con mi amigo Michael y toda su familia", compartió.

"Kirk Douglas fue una de las estrellas más grandes de todos los tiempos y un actor brillante con un carisma inolvidable y ardiente. También será recordado por arriesgar su carrera desafiando la lista negra de Hollywood, contratando al guionista Dalton Trumbo para el clásico Espartaco", aseguró Mark Hamill.

Danny DeVito, quien trabajó con Douglas en Pata de palo, también le rindió homenaje. "Kirk Douglas. El inspirador Scalawag. 103 años en esta tierra. ¡Eso suena bien! Genial pasar tiempo contigo, tío", dijo, recordando a su personaje en la cinta.

"Condolencias a la familia de Kirk Douglas. ¡Qué icono increíble fue en esta industria!", escribió William Shatner. Otro actor de Star Trek, George Takei, también se unió al homenaje. "El legendario actor Kirk Douglas falleció hoy a la edad de 103 años. Como actor ganador de un premio de la Academia y galardonado con la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad, Douglas fue un campeón por muchas causas justas y vivió una vida larga e histórica. Era adorado y querido , y lo echaremos de menos".

Mitzi Gaynor coincidió con el actor en Tres herederas y también celebró su legado. "Bravo Kirk Douglas por una vida increíble. Gracias por compartir tan generosamente tu increíble talento con todos nosotros. La película que hicimos juntos siempre tendrá un lugar especial en mi corazón. Mi amor a Anne y tu hermosa familia".

Jason Alexander, quien encarnó a George Costanza en Seinfeld, confesó sentirse "desconsolado" ante la noticia. "Kirk Douglas era un amigo y una leyenda absoluta como estrella y como humano. Mejoraba con cada día que pasaba. Muy honrado de haberlo conocido".

El humorista Marc Maron puso la nota cómica ante la triste noticia. "Hemos perdido a otro demasiado joven. Descanse en paz", tuiteó.

La deportista Billie Jean King reveló que a Douglas "le encantaba el tenis". "Asistió a muchos torneos y lo conocí cuando jugaba tenis juvenil en la década de 1950. Era un actor talentoso que realmente amaba su oficio. Amaba a su familia aún más. Descanse en paz".

La Academia de Hollywood recordó una frase del actor. "Quería ser actor desde que era un niño. Hice una obra de teatro, mi madre hizo un delantal negro e interpreté a un zapatero. Después de la presentación, mi padre me dio mi primer Oscar: un cono de helado".

"Kirk Douglas, uno de los actores más famosos de todos los tiempos y padre del actor Michael Douglas, murió. Tenía 103 años. Descansa en paz", compartió la cuenta en Twitter de los Globos de Oro.

The Walt Disney Family Museum publicó una foto de Douglas rodando 20.000 leguas de viaje submarino, "primer largometraje de acción real de The Walt Disney Studios".

