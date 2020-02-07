Hollywood se despide de Kirk Douglas: "Su luz seguirá brillando"

Publicada el 06/02/2020 a las 06:00 Actualizada el 06/02/2020 a las 14:06

Kirk Douglas, legendario actor de Espartaco', Senderos de gloria o El gran carnaval ha fallecido el miércoles 5 de febrero a los 103 años, tal como anunció su hijo, Michael Douglas, a través de un comunicado en Instagram. Según su agente, el icónico intérprete estaba "rodeado de sus hijos, nietos y su esposa durante 65 años, Anne Buydens Douglas".

Su muerte ha generado gran conmoción en la industria y muchos de sus compañeros han querido despedirse del último icono del Hollywood dorado. "Para mí y mis hermanos Joel y Peter, era simplemente un padre, para Catherine, un maravilloso suegro, para sus nietos y bisnietos, su querido abuelo, y para su esposa Anne, un maravilloso marido", afirmó su hijo Michael Douglas en sus redes sociales.

Catherine Zeta-Jones se despidió de su suegro con una emotiva publicación. "Para mi querido Kirk, te querré por el resto de mi vida. Ya te echo de menos. Duerme profundamente", escribió la actriz junto a una imagen en la que aparece besando al protagonista de Senderos de gloria.

"Kirk conservó su carisma de estrella de cine hasta el final de su maravillosa vida y me siento honrado de haber sido una pequeña parte de sus últimos 45 años", dijo Steven Spielberg en un comunicado recogido por The Hollywood Reporter. "Echaré de menos sus notas manuscritas, cartas y consejos paternos, su sabiduría y coraje –incluso más allá de un trabajo tan impresionante– son suficientes para inspirarme".

Antonio Banderas apuntó en Twitter que "Hollywood ha perdido una verdadera leyenda. Pero su luz seguirá brillando para siempre en el cielo cinematográfico".

Today, Hollywood loses a true legend. But his light will keep shining forever at the cinematographic sky.



RIP Kirk Douglashttps://t.co/DoJicXsMB7 pic.twitter.com/ZBxknPY3h6 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) February 6, 2020

Rob Reiner también le dedicó unas palabras en Twitter. "Kirk Douglas siempre será un icono en el panteón de Hollywood. Se situó en el frente para acabar con la lista negra. Mi amor está con mi amigo Michael y toda su familia", compartió.

KIrk Douglas will always be an icon in the pantheon of Hollywood. He put himself on the line to break the blacklist. My love goes out to my friend Michael and the whole family. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) February 5, 2020

"Kirk Douglas fue una de las estrellas más grandes de todos los tiempos y un actor brillante con un carisma inolvidable y ardiente. También será recordado por arriesgar su carrera desafiando la lista negra de Hollywood, contratando al guionista Dalton Trumbo para el clásico Espartaco", aseguró Mark Hamill.

Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He will also be remembered for putting his career on the line by defying the Hollywood Blacklist, hiring writer Dalton Trumbo for the classic Spartacus. #RIP pic.twitter.com/snzoHPMtDr — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 6, 2020

Danny DeVito, quien trabajó con Douglas en Pata de palo, también le rindió homenaje. "Kirk Douglas. El inspirador Scalawag. 103 años en esta tierra. ¡Eso suena bien! Genial pasar tiempo contigo, tío", dijo, recordando a su personaje en la cinta.

Kirk Douglas. The inspirational Scalawag. 103 years on this earth. That’s got a nice ring to it! Great hanging with you man. — Danny DeVito (@DannyDeVito) February 6, 2020

"Condolencias a la familia de Kirk Douglas. ¡Qué icono increíble fue en esta industria!", escribió William Shatner. Otro actor de Star Trek, George Takei, también se unió al homenaje. "El legendario actor Kirk Douglas falleció hoy a la edad de 103 años. Como actor ganador de un premio de la Academia y galardonado con la Medalla Presidencial de la Libertad, Douglas fue un campeón por muchas causas justas y vivió una vida larga e histórica. Era adorado y querido , y lo echaremos de menos".

Condolences to the family of Kirk Douglas. What an incredible icon he was in this industry! — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 5, 2020

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed on today at the age of 103. An Academy Award winning actor and recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Douglas was a champion for many just causes and lived a long and storied life. He was adored and beloved, and he shall be missed. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 5, 2020

Mitzi Gaynor coincidió con el actor en Tres herederas y también celebró su legado. "Bravo Kirk Douglas por una vida increíble. Gracias por compartir tan generosamente tu increíble talento con todos nosotros. La película que hicimos juntos siempre tendrá un lugar especial en mi corazón. Mi amor a Anne y tu hermosa familia".

Bravo Kirk Douglas on an incredible life. Thank you for so generously sharing your amazing talent with all of us. The film we made together will always hold a special place in my heart. My love to Anne & your beautiful family. #KirkDouglas — Mitzi Gaynor (@TheMitziGaynor) February 5, 2020

Jason Alexander, quien encarnó a George Costanza en Seinfeld, confesó sentirse "desconsolado" ante la noticia. "Kirk Douglas era un amigo y una leyenda absoluta como estrella y como humano. Mejoraba con cada día que pasaba. Muy honrado de haberlo conocido".

Heartbroken. Kirk Douglas was a friend and an absolute legend of a star and human. He got better with every passing day. So honored to have known him. My love to his family. We could use a true Spartacus. #ripkirkdouglas — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 6, 2020

El humorista Marc Maron puso la nota cómica ante la triste noticia. "Hemos perdido a otro demasiado joven. Descanse en paz", tuiteó.

We lost another one way too young. RIP Kirk Douglas. — marc maron (@marcmaron) February 6, 2020

La deportista Billie Jean King reveló que a Douglas "le encantaba el tenis". "Asistió a muchos torneos y lo conocí cuando jugaba tenis juvenil en la década de 1950. Era un actor talentoso que realmente amaba su oficio. Amaba a su familia aún más. Descanse en paz".

Kirk Douglas loved tennis. He attended many tournaments and I knew him back when I was playing junior tennis in the 1950s.



He was a talented actor who truly loved his craft. He loved his family even more.



May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/lPUU2YqoGo — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) February 6, 2020

La Academia de Hollywood recordó una frase del actor. "Quería ser actor desde que era un niño. Hice una obra de teatro, mi madre hizo un delantal negro e interpreté a un zapatero. Después de la presentación, mi padre me dio mi primer Oscar: un cono de helado".

“I wanted to be an actor ever since I was a kid in the second grade. I did a play, and my mother made a black apron, and I played a shoemaker. After the performance, [my father] gave me my first Oscar: an ice cream cone.” -Kirk Douglas



Goodbye to a Hollywood legend. pic.twitter.com/vnu1Hkb2FA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 5, 2020

"Kirk Douglas, uno de los actores más famosos de todos los tiempos y padre del actor Michael Douglas, murió. Tenía 103 años. Descansa en paz", compartió la cuenta en Twitter de los Globos de Oro.

Kirk Douglas, one of the most famous actors of all time and father to actor Michael Douglas, has died. He was 103. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/oZOSOWxHMk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 5, 2020

The Walt Disney Family Museum publicó una foto de Douglas rodando 20.000 leguas de viaje submarino, "primer largometraje de acción real de The Walt Disney Studios".