Hijos de la cultura terapéutica. Un matiz

"There's lots you don't know. All kinds of strange things. . . mostly they happened before we were born: that makes them seem to me so much more real.

Before birth; yes, what time was it then? A time like now, and when they were dead, it would be still like now: these trees, that sky, this earth, those acorn seeds, sun and wind, all the same, while they, with dust-turned hearts, change only. Now at thirteen Joel was nearer a knowledge of death than in any year to come: a flower was blooming inside him, and soon, when all tight leaves unfurled, when the noon of youth burned whitest, he would turn and look, as others had, for the opening of another door". (Truman Capote, Other voices, Other Rooms)