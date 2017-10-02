Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
"multiple injuries" in a shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/IZZEerHC94— Stephen Brian Lowe (@SBrianLowe) 2 de octubre de 2017
We're investigating reports of an active shooter near/around Mandalay Bay Casino. Asking everyone to please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews— LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 de octubre de 2017
Confirming that one suspect is down. This is an active investigation. Again, please do not head down to the Strip at this time.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) 2 de octubre de 2017
Al menos dos muertos y 20 heridos en concierto de música country. #LasVegas pic.twitter.com/uxdD4I4lPv— Alejo Schapire (@aschapire) 2 de octubre de 2017
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592