X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Tiroteos

Un tiroteo en un casino de Las Vegas deja 20 muertos y más de 100 heridos

  • La zona ha sido acordonada y el aeropuerto de Las Vegas ha desviado alguno vuelos
  • La Policía  ha confirmado que había "un tirador activo cerca del Casino Mandalay Bay"

infoLibre Publicada 02/10/2017 a las 09:12 Actualizada 02/10/2017 a las 11:21    
Facebook Twitter Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

Tiroteo en Las Vegas

Un tiroteo en Las Vegas deja más de 20 muertos

Tiroteo en Las Vegas, Nevada.

Tiroteo en Las Vegas, Nevada.

Al menos dos personas han muerto y 24 han resultado heridas a causa del tiroteo que se ha producido este domingo por la noche (hora local) en los alrededores del Casino Mandalay Bay, en la ciudad de Las Vegas, estado de Nevada, según ha informado el sheriff, Joseph Lombardo, en una rueda de prensa.
 

El suceso ha ocurrido alrededor de las 22.00 (hora de Las Vegas, 7:00 hora española) cuando se celebraba un festival de música country en la explanada situada frente al casino. "Estaban disparando desde algún punto alto. Estaban descargando bala tras bala", ha contado uno de los asistentes a la cadena local KSNV News.

La Policía se ha trasladado al lugar y a través de Twitter ha confirmado que había "un tirador activo cerca del Casino Mandalay Bay". "Pedimos a todo el mundo que, por favor, evite la zona", ha indicado. Posteriormente, la misma confirmaba aque uno de los sospechosos habíasido "abatido".
   

Las fuerzas de seguridad, entre ellas un equipo SWAT, han comenzado a registrar las plantas superiores del Casino Mandalay Bay en busca del tirador.

Aunque en un principio la prensa estadounidense ha dicho que la Policía investigaba posibles tiroteos en otros puntos de la ciudad, el cuerpo de seguridad ha aclarado que el atacante ha actuado solo. No obstante, el sheriff ha revelado que buscan a una mujer asiática identificada como Marilou Danley, supuesta amiga del agresor.
La zona ha sido acordonada y el aeropuerto de Las Vegas ha desviado alguno vuelos "debido a este incidente policial".
Relacionados


Hazte socio de infolibre



Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.
facebookLibre
infoLibre

 