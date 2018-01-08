X

Racismo

H&M usa a un niño negro para presentar una sudadera con el lema "El mono más chulo de la selva"

  • La indignación contra la imagen publicitaria se ha hecho viral y muchos particulares han prometido denunciar a la compañía o hacer boicot en la compra de sus productos
  • La compañía con sede en Suecia se ha disculpado por esta asociación desafortunada y ha reemplazado la fotografía por una imagen genérica de la prenda

Publicada 08/01/2018 a las 11:57 Actualizada 08/01/2018 a las 12:50    
Publicidad racista de H&M.

El gigante sueco de la moda H&M ha sido acusado de hacer una publicidad desagradable y racista tras presentar una sudadera en la que se lee "El mono más chulo de la jungla" por medio de un niño modelo negro en su página web.

La sudadera con capucha, disponible en la página de la tienda en Reino Unido como "top con capucha estampada", fue denunciada el domingo por distintos usuarios de redes sociales y blogueros. La indignación contra la imagen publicitaria se ha hecho viral en las redes sociales y muchos particulares han prometido denunciar a la compañía o hacer boicot en la compra de sus productos.
 

La compañía con sede en Suecia se ha disculpado este lunes por la mañana por la asociación desafortunada que han apuntado sus usuarios y clientes.

"Esta imagen ha sido eliminada de todos los canales de H&M y pedimos disculpas a cualquiera que se haya ofendido", han expresado al diario británico Daily News en una declaración breve.

La foto del niño ha sido reemplazada este lunes por una fotografía genérica de la vestimenta verde.
   
1 Comentarios

  • Loles.0 Loles.0 08/01/18 14:03

    No vuelvo a ir a esa tienda, si lo hacemos todos, tendrá que pedir disculpas. Racistas

