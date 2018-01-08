H&M usa a un niño negro para presentar una sudadera con el lema "El mono más chulo de la selva"

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
Boycott H&M:Company Use Black Child To Wear"Coolest Monkey In The Jungle"Hoodie https://t.co/OTR8lvxkfP pic.twitter.com/ZmE11eCVxj— Carla Wirth (@Carla_Wirth) 8 de enero de 2018
After causing a lot of controversy for putting a black boy in a hoodie that says "coolest monkey in the jungle"... H&M deleted the picture on their UK website. pic.twitter.com/hjjI5qcqWY— Courtney Curtis (@CourtneyGTV) 8 de enero de 2018
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592
No vuelvo a ir a esa tienda, si lo hacemos todos, tendrá que pedir disculpas. Racistas
Responder
Denunciar comentario
0
0