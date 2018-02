La madre de una víctima del tiroteo, a Trump: "Impida que las armas lleguen a manos de los niños"

A mother furiously asks President Trump to “please do something” about guns. She had just made funeral arrangements for her 14-year-old daughter, who was killed in the Florida school shooting. https://t.co/cPBjwmE6sV pic.twitter.com/S5tg02NSXa

"Alyssa, I'm so sorry this happened to you. I would have taken the bullets for you." Lori Alhadeff, the mother of a Florida high school shooting victim, shares the message she'd have for her daughter if she were still alive https://t.co/XFFYcAY9fG pic.twitter.com/apIJDzgXx2