La última vileza de Trump: elegir en un acto público el prototipo de muro que más le gusta para la frontera con México

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
Lo quiere muy alto y que se vea a través de él.
If we don’t have a wall system, we’re not going to have a country. Congress must fund the BORDER WALL & prohibit grants to sanctuary jurisdictions that threaten the security of our country & the people of our country. We must enforce our laws & protect our people! #BuildTheWall pic.twitter.com/NGqNueukvj— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592