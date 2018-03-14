X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




FRONTERAS

La última vileza de Trump: elegir en un acto público el prototipo de muro que más le gusta para la frontera con México

  • El presidente sigue asegurando que los mexicanos pagarán el muro, aunque, estos prototipos ya han costado 20 millones de dólares a los estadounidenses
  • Califica a los inmigrantes mexicanos "como escaladores de montaña profesionales"

InfoLibre Publicada 14/03/2018 a las 09:34 Actualizada 14/03/2018 a las 10:23    
Facebook Twitter Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

Donald Trump elige el prototipo de muro que más le gusta para la frontera con México

Lo quiere muy alto y que se vea a través de él.

Un grupo de activistas contra la construcción del muro fronterizo entre México y Estados Unidos se manifiesta en San Diego, California.

Un grupo de activistas contra la construcción del muro fronterizo entre México y Estados Unidos se manifiesta en San Diego, California.

EFE
Lo prometió en su campaña electoral y ahora está más cerca de conseguirlo. En su primera visita a California como presidente, Donald Trump examinó este martes los prototipos de muros y dijo que "lo quiere muy alto y que se vea a través de él" en cuanto a sus preferencias sobre cómo debería ser.
 

Aseguró el presidente de EEUU que, "cuanto más grande, mejor", porque calificó a los inmigrantes  "como escaladores de montaña profesionales" sugiriendo que intentarán encontrar un camino por encima del muro. Unas declaraciones que al otro lado de la frontera no sentaron muy bien. Varios manifestantes se reunían mientras se celebraba del acto, blindados por la seguridad. Pero también se han acercado hasta la frontera sus seguidores para mostrarle su apoyo.



Trump sigue asegurando que los mexicanos pagarán el muro, aunque, de momento, estos prototipos ya han costado 20 millones de dólares a los fondos estadounidenses.
 
LA AUTORA Correo Electrónico
Relacionados


Hazte socio de infolibre



Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.
facebookLibre
infoLibre

 