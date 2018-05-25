X

Canadá

Al menos 15 personas heridas tras una explosión en un restaurante en Mississauga, Canadá

  • La Policía ha informado de que la explosión se ha producido por un artefacto explosivo improvisado y busca a dos hombres, de unos 20 años, que han huido del lugar
  • Los paramédicos de Peel han informado de que entre los heridos hay tres personas en estado crítico que han sufrido "lesiones por onda expansiva"

infoLibre Publicada 25/05/2018 a las 09:13 Actualizada 25/05/2018 a las 09:14    
Imagen del restaurante facilitada en la cuenta de Twitter de los servicios paramédicos.

Al menos 15 personas han resultado heridas en la noche de este jueves tras una explosión en un restaurante indio en una plaza de la ciudad canadiense de Mississauga.

La Policía ha informado de que la explosión se ha producido por un artefacto explosivo improvisado y busca a dos hombres, de unos 20 años, que han huido del lugar inmediatamente después del estallido.

Según la Policía regional de Peel, el incidente se ha producido en la noche de este jueves alrededor de las 22.30 (hora local) en la zona de la calle Hurontario y la Avenida Eglinton.
 

Los paramédicos de Peel han informado de que entre los heridos hay tres personas en estado crítico que han sufrido "lesiones por onda expansiva", según ha recogido la cadena canadiense CBC. Además, dos personas han sido trasladadas al Hospital Sunnybrook.

El restaurante ha sido evacuado y se espera que la plaza se mantenga cerrada para ser investigada hasta por lo menos mañana, según la Policía.
