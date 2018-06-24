x

Donald Trump

Trump defiende expulsar a los inmigrantes "sin jueces ni tribunales"

  • "No podemos permitir que toda esta gente invada nuestro país", ha sentenciado el presidente

Publicada el 24/06/2018 a las 17:50 Actualizada el 24/06/2018 a las 18:07
El presidente de los Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump atendiendo a los medios antes de firmar el decreto para mantener juntas a las familias de migrantes.

EFE
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha defendido este domingo la expulsión de los inmigrantes ilegales "sin jueces ni tribunales" en un nuevo giro en la polémica por la entrada ilegal de inmigrantes a través de la frontera con México y la polémica por la separación de menores de sus familias.

"No podemos permitir que toda esta gente invada nuestro país. Cuando alguien entre debemos devolverlo al lugar de donde viene de inmediato, sin jueces ni tribunales", ha afirmado Trump a través de Twitter.
 

Para Trump, "nuestro sistema es una burla de una buena política de inmigración y de la ley y el orden". "La mayoría de los niños vienen sin progenitores", ha apostillado. "Nuestra política de inmigración es el hazmerreír de todo el mundo. ¡Es muy injusto para todos los que han entrado legalmente y esperan la cola durante años! La inmigración debe basarse en el mérito. ¡Necesitamos gente que haga a América grande de nuevo!", ha concluido.
