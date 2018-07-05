x

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades

PERMITIR
NO, GRACIAS
X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Conflicto palestino-israelí

Un pueblo beduino se opone a la demolición de sus viviendas y el Ejército israelí responde dejando 35 heridos

  • Las autoridades israelíes se han negado a conectar la aldea con el suministro de agua y electricidad, y han restringido sus tierras de cultivo
  • La comunidad de Jahalin que vive en Khan al-Ahmar estableció el campamento en 1953, antes de que se construyeran los asentamientos judíos a su alrededor

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 05/07/2018 a las 10:29 Actualizada el 05/07/2018 a las 11:42
Facebook Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

La policía israelí desocupa a la fuerza una aldea beduina en Cisjordania

En los enfrentamientos 35 manifestantes han resultado heridos y cuatro de ellos han sido trasladados a un hospital.

Más de una treintena de palestinos han sido atacados por las fuerzas israelíes cuando protestaban por la demolición del pueblo beduino Khan al-Ahmar, cerca de Jerusalén Este.  La comunidad de Jahalin que vive en Khan al-Ahmar, estableció en 1953 el campamento, mucho antes de que se construyeran los asentamientos judíos a su alrededor, ahora están siendo empujados a salir por la fuerza de la zona.

Al menos 35 palestinos heridos fueron hospitalizados durante el altercado que tuvieron lugar este miércoles. Los vídeos muestran como el ejército de Israel golpea y arresta a mujeres y niños  
Según la cadena de televisión Al Jazeera, el ejército llegó a la escena con equipo pesado y una excavadora a esta zona de la ocupada Cisjordania perteneciente al área C que está bajo el control israelí tanto administrativo como militar. 
Maquinaria pesada israelí accede a la comunidad beduina Jan al Ahmar, situada entre la localidad cisjordana de Jericó y Jerusalén.

Maquinaria pesada israelí accede a la comunidad beduina Jan al Ahmar, situada entre la localidad cisjordana de Jericó y Jerusalén. | EFE



El tribunal de Israel ha confirmado la demolición de la aldea porque se había construido sin los permisos necesarios, sin embargo, las autoridades israelíes rara vez aprueban dichos permisos de construcción en este área debido a que es un lugar de expansión de los asentamientos ilegales exclusivamente judíos. 

 
Datos de las Naciones Unidas confirman que Israel aprobó solo el 1,5% de las solicitudes de permisos de construcción de los palestinos entre 2010 y 2014. Hoy la comunidad de Khan al-Ahmar está continuamente asediada por la violencia de los colonos israelíes y los ataques a sus hogares.
Una mujer es retenida por las fuerzas israelíes en los disturbios en villa beduina cisjordana ante inminente demolición por Israel.

Una mujer es retenida por las fuerzas israelíes en los disturbios en villa beduina cisjordana ante inminente demolición por Israel. | EFE



Las autoridades israelíes se han negado a conectar la aldea con el suministro de agua y electricidad, y han restringido sus tierras de cultivo.

 
Más contenidos sobre este tema
Relacionados




Hazte socio de infolibre

Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.