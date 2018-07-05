Un pueblo beduino se opone a la demolición de sus viviendas y el Ejército israelí responde dejando 35 heridos

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
En los enfrentamientos 35 manifestantes han resultado heridos y cuatro de ellos han sido trasladados a un hospital.
Imágenes muy dolorosas de ayer en Khan al-Ahmar: sus casas siendo demolidas, el padre detenido, la madre golpeada y la niña aterrada #70AñosDeOcupación pic.twitter.com/mwi20jhWt0— Raquel Martí (@Raquel_Marti_) July 5, 2018
This morning Israel demolished 9 dwellings and 3 farm buildings at the Palestinian community of Abu a-Nuwar, near Ma’ale Adumim settlement. 62 people – half of them minors – were left without a home. In early February, Israel demolished two classrooms in the community pic.twitter.com/YdHgya3NsU— B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) July 4, 2018
