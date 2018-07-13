Los manifestantes londinenses caricaturizan a Trump con el lanzamiento de un globo del presidente en pañales

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
Morning from Parliament Square... pic.twitter.com/CDCXRJSwiu— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) July 13, 2018
The Trump Baby balloon is up pic.twitter.com/V9pkO6ImtH— Nick Eardley (@nickeardleybbc) July 13, 2018
The Crooked Rigged System threw everything it could at Me. But I am the most successful baby at everything I do (unparalleled) - I told you I would fly and here I am! !! pic.twitter.com/1CydN5B0RQ— Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) July 13, 2018
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592