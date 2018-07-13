x

Los manifestantes londinenses caricaturizan a Trump con el lanzamiento de un globo del presidente en pañales

  • Leo Murray, organizador de esta protesta, explica que el globo gigante ha sido diseñado para hablar con Trump "en un lenguaje que él entiende, el del insulto personal"
  • "Creo que cuando te lanzan dirigibles para hacerme sentir mal, no hay razón para ir a Londres", declaró Trump al sensacionalista diario The Sun

Publicada el 13/07/2018 a las 09:35 Actualizada el 13/07/2018 a las 11:18
Globo de seis metros de altura que representa al mandatario como un bebé enfurruñado, en pañales y con un teléfono móvil en su mano.

Los manifestantes concentrados en la plaza del Parlamento de Londres contra la visita a Reino Unido del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, han lanzado este viernes al cielo un globo de seis metros de altura que representa al mandatario como un bebé enfurruñado, en pañales y con un teléfono móvil en su mano.
El lanzamiento, avanzado en los días previos a la visita de Trump, tiene lugar en el día culminante durante el que se encontrará con la reina Isabel II de Inglaterra. La comitiva del mandatario, sin embargo, ya ha avisado de que su recorrido intentará evitar la capital británica en la medida de lo posible.

 
"Creo que cuando te lanzan dirigibles para hacerme sentir mal, no hay razón para ir a Londres", declaró Trump al sensacionalista diario The Sun en una entrevista publicada ayer.


El organizador de este espectáctulo, Leo Murray, ha explicado a CNN que el globo gigante había sido diseñado para hablar con Trump "en un lenguaje que él entiende, el del insulto personal".

"Las reglas diplomáticas normales se han suspendido, y en el momento que nos encontramos con un jefe de Estado que se salta la ley y que arrebata a los bebés de sus padres en la frontera, se ha acabado el momento de la educación y del civismo", ha declarado.
