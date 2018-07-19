x

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades

PERMITIR
NO, GRACIAS
X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Conflicto palestino-israelí

Israel aprueba una ley para definirse en “Estado nación judío” con el hebreo como única lengua oficial

  • Los árabes de Israel son unos 1,8 millones, alrededor del 20 por ciento, "Anuncio con conmoción y pena la muerte de la democracia", afirma Ahmed Tibi, legislador árabe
  • El proyecto de ley también quita el árabe de su designación como idioma oficial junto con el hebreo, rebajándolo a un "estatus especial" 

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 19/07/2018 a las 10:56 Actualizada el 19/07/2018 a las 11:24
Facebook Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

El presidente israelÃ­, Benjamin Netanyahu.

El primer ministro de Israel­, Benjamin Netanyahu.

EFE
Israel ha aprobado este jueves una ley para declarar que solo los judíos tienen el derecho a la autodeterminación en el país, algo que los miembros de la minoría árabe han calificado de racista.

La ley del "Estado nación", respaldada por el Gobierno, ha sido aprobada por 62 votos contra 55 y dos abstenciones en el Parlamento de 120 miembros tras meses de discusiones.
"Este es un momento decisivo en los anales del sionismo y la historia del Estado de Israel", ha señalado el primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, tras la votación.

 
La ley, fue promulgada poco después del 70 aniversario del nacimiento del Estado de Israel y estipula que "Israel es la patria histórica del pueblo judío, que tiene un derecho exclusivo a la autodeterminación nacional en él".


El proyecto de ley también quita el árabe de su designación como idioma oficial junto con el hebreo, rebajándolo a un "estatus especial" que permite su uso dentro de las instituciones israelíes.

Los árabes de Israel suman unos 1,8 millones, alrededor del 20 por ciento de la población. "Anuncio con conmoción y pena la muerte de la democracia", ha afirmado Ahmed Tibi, un legislador árabe.

La población árabe de Israel está compuesta principalmente por descendientes de los palestinos que permanecieron en su tierra durante el conflicto entre árabes y judíos que culminó en la guerra de 1948. Cientos de miles se vieron obligados a abandonar sus hogares o huyeron.

Los que permanecieron tienen plenos derechos ante la ley, pero dicen que se enfrentan a una discriminación constante, citando servicios inferiores y asignaciones injustas para educación, salud y vivienda.
Más contenidos sobre este tema
Relacionados




Hazte socio de infolibre

Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.