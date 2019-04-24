El movimiento climático Extinction Rebellion concluirá el jueves las protestas con las que ha paralizado Londres

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
Our demands
1 #TellTheTruth - Declare a climate and ecological emergency.
2 #ActNow - Halt biodiversity loss and go net #ZeroCarbon2025.
3 #BeyondPolitics - A #CitizensAssembly for climate and ecological justice.https://t.co/LAcU4nmAIP pic.twitter.com/1aAsk3Ntyy — Extinction Rebellion ⌛️ (@ExtinctionR) 21 de abril de 2019
“Support for Extinction Rebellion in the UK has quadrupled in the past nine days as public concern about the scale of the ecological crisis grows.”#ExtinctionRebelion https://t.co/ndfDeCKiZ3— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) 24 de abril de 2019
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592