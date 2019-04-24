x

Cambio climático

El movimiento climático Extinction Rebellion concluirá el jueves las protestas con las que ha paralizado Londres

  • Con un saldo de más de mil detenidos, el grupo de activistas climáticos dará por terminada esta semana de protestas retirando bloqueos hasta en tres puntos de la ciapital
  • 'Extinction Rebellion', el movimiento social por el clima al que se ha adherido 'Fridays fot Future' y Proyecto Avalon, ha agradecido a los londinenses su apoyo
  • Gracias a esta semana de protestas, "una conversación largamente esperada y necesaria ha comenzado en todo el mundo", han asegurado desde la organización

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 24/04/2019 a las 18:41 Actualizada el 24/04/2019 a las 19:13
Protesta de 'Extinction Rebellion' contra el cambio climático en Londres.

Protesta de Extinction Rebellion contra el cambio climático en Londres.

EFE
Extinction Rebellion, el movimiento social por el clima al que se ha adherido Fridays fot Future y Proyecto Avalon, ha anunciado este miércoles que el jueves pondrá fin a las dos últimas protestas que mantiene en Londres, donde ha liderado una ola de manifestaciones que han logrado paralizar la capital británica dejando un saldo de más de mil detenidos.

"Mañana pondremos fin a los bloqueos en Marble Arch y la Plaza del Parlamento", ha anunciado el grupo de activistas contra el cambio climático en un comunicado. Extinction Rebellion dará por terminada esta semana de protestas con una ceremonia de clausura que tendrá lugar a las 17.00 (hora local) del jueves en Hyde Park.
 
La organización ecologista ha dado las gracias a los londinenses "por abrir sus corazones", asumiendo que han perturbado su rutina diaria. "No lo hemos hecho a la ligera. Lo hemos hecho por esto es una emergencia", ha defendido.

Gracias a esta semana de protestas, "una conversación largamente esperada y necesaria ha comenzado en todo el mundo". En más de 80 ciudades de 33 países "la gente está hablando de la emergencia climática de una forma que nunca habíamos imaginado", ha valorado.

En concreto, han dado las gracias a la adolescente sueca Greta Thunberg "por el papel clave que ha jugado poniendo el futuro de la gente joven en el corazón de este movimiento internacional por el cambio". "La verdad ya ha salido a la luz, ahora empieza el verdadero trabajo. La Rebelión Internacional continúa. Esperad más acciones muy pronto", se han despedido.
 
