Estado Islámico

El líder del ISIS aparece por primera vez en un vídeo desde su autoproclamación del 'califato' en 2014

  • Es la primera imagen que se tiene de él desde que el Estado Islámico publicó en 2014 su autoproclamación del 'califato' en la gran mezquita de Mosul
  • Al Baghdadi ha aparecido en un vídeo publicado por Al Furqan en el que ha alabado los ataques de Sri Lanka y los ha calificado como "venganza por Baghouz"

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 29/04/2019 a las 19:11 Actualizada el 29/04/2019 a las 20:16
Restos de la mezquita de Al Nuri, desde donde el Estado Islámico proclamó el califato.

E.P.

E.P.
El líder de Estado Islámico, Abú Bakr al Baghdadi, ha reaparecido este lunes en un vídeo publicado por el grupo terrorista en el que hace referencia a la reciente batalla en la ciudad siria de Baghuz, confirmando así que seguiría con vida.

En la grabación, titulada "En la hospitalidad del Emir de los creyentes", y publicada en Telegram por Al Furqan –el principal medio propagandístico de Estado Islámico– se ve a Al Baghdadi sentado junto a un fusil y en un aparente buen estado de salud, pese a que con frecuencia han aparecido rumores sobre su situación e incluso en algún momento se llegó a hablar de su muerte.

Como ha indicado la Directora Ejecutiva y fundadora de la organización no gubernamental de contraterrorismol SITE Intelligence Group, Rita Katz, en una parte del vídeo, Baghdadi alaba a los atacantes de Sri Lanka y ha calificado el atentado de "venganza por Baghouz".
 

El vídeo es la primera imagen que se tiene del líder de Estado Islámico desde que el grupo terrorista publicó en julio de 2014 su autoproclamación del 'califato' en la gran mezquita en Mosul, tras la toma de buena parte del norte de Irak y el este de Siria.
Katz ha asegurado en su cuenta de Twitter que existe un "grave peligro" de que, después de todos los progresos, con Baghdadi resurja el 'califato' entre sus partidarios y se reafirme el mensaje del grupo del 'nosotros' frente al mundo. Asimismo, ha reflexionado que Baghdadi también ha aceptado "promesas de Burkina Faso y Mali" y alabado directamente a Abu Walid al-Sahrawi por "sus ataques contra las fuerzas francesas y aliadas". Esto, puntualiza la experta, "marca el respaldo más significativo del Estado Islámico de Saharawi hasta la fecha".
 
 
Opinión
