Publicada el 29/04/2019 a las 19:11 Actualizada el 29/04/2019 a las 20:16

1) BREAKING: #ISIS’ Furqan issues new video showing leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, marking the first time he is shown in a video since his July 2014 sermon at the Great Mosque in #Mosul pic.twitter.com/cDgOmx7Mhn — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 29 de abril de 2019

5) There is serious danger not only to the fact that Baghdadi, #ISIS’ so-called Caliph, is still alive--but also that he is able to reemerge to his supporters and reaffirm the group’s us-vs-the-world message after all the progress made against the group. pic.twitter.com/BbqFGM78O8 — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 29 de abril de 2019

4) Baghdadi also accepts pledges from #BurkinaFaso and #Mali, directly mentioning Abu Walid al-Sahrawi and praising him and his attacks against French forces and their allies. This marks ISIS' most significant endorsement/embrace of Sahrawi to date. https://t.co/L0MSUoe2gm — Rita Katz (@Rita_Katz) 29 de abril de 2019