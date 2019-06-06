Fake News: Noa Pothoven no recibió la eutanasia, murió porque decidió dejar de comer y beber

Publicada el 06/06/2019 a las 10:34 Actualizada el 06/06/2019 a las 12:40

A 17-year-old rape victim was NOT euthanised in the Netherlands.@euronews @Independent @DailyMailUK @dailybeast are all wrong

It took me about 10 mins to check with the reporter who wrote the original Dutch story.

Noa Pothoven asked for euthanasia and was refused (cont.) pic.twitter.com/e7PYQSCxG1 — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) June 5, 2019

The family had tried many kinds of psychiatric treatment and Noa Pothoven was repeatedly hospitalised; she made a series of attempts to kill herself in recent months. In desperation the family sought electro shocktherapy, which was refused due to her young age. — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) June 5, 2019

After electroshock therapy was refused, Pothoven insisted she wanted no further treatment and a hospital bed was set up at home in the care of her parents. At the start of June she began refusing all fluids and food, and her parents and doctors agreed not to force feed her. — Naomi O'Leary (@NaomiOhReally) June 5, 2019