Holanda

Fake News: Noa Pothoven no recibió la eutanasia, murió porque decidió dejar de comer y beber

  La prensa nacional e internacional publicó noticias en las que se aseguraba que la joven de 17 años había recibido la eutanasia con el consentimiento de sus padres
  La periodista Naomi O' Leary acudió al redactor holandés que cubría el caso y le confirmó que se trataba de un suicidio, como él mismo había explicado en su información
  La menor sufrió abusos sexuales y una violación que le causaron estrés postraumático, depresión y anorexia y buscó muchas alternativas para estar bien

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 06/06/2019 a las 10:34 Actualizada el 06/06/2019 a las 12:40
Tuit de la periodista que reveló que los medios internacionales estaban informando mal sobre el caso de Noa Pethoven.

TWITTER @NaomiOhReally
Este miércoles la prensa nacional e internacional informaban sobre el caso de una menor holandesa de 17 años que, supuestamente, había recibido la eutanasia después de haberla pedido porque no aguantaba vivir tras haber sido víctima, en hasta tres ocasiones, de abusos sexuales y violación. Noa Pothoven sí sufrió abusos, a los 11 y 12 años, y dos hombres la violaron cuando tenía 14 años y también es cierto que sufría estrés postraumático, depresión y anorexia. Sin embargo, el suyo no es un caso de eutanasia, sino de suicidio.

Así lo reveló, después de contrastar la información, la periodista Naomi O'Leary. Le costó exactamente diez minutos desmentir la noticia. Contactó con el periodista holandés que cubría el caso desde 2018 y confirmó que Noa Pothoven pidió la eutanasia, sin conocimiento de sus padres, y los médicos se la negaron. Lo que de verdad ocurrió es que la joven se suicidó. Pero la prensa inglesa, diarios como Daily Mail y The Independent, comenzó a publicar que la menor había recibido la eutanasia con el consentimiento de sus padres. A partir de ahí, varios diarios de todo el mundo pasaron a informar del caso según lo explicaban desde los medios de comunicación británicos. 




Noa Pothoven había probado muchos tratamientos para intentar estar bien psicológicamente y también ingresó en varios centros para intentar tratarse, pero ninguno le fue bien. Ante esto, intentó suicidarse en varias ocasiones. El último recurso de sus padres fue pedir que se le aplicase la terapia con electroshock, pero los profesionales también se negaron porque era muy joven. Cansada, decidió en que no quería más tratamientos y decidió vivir postrada a una cama en casa de sus padres.

 

También tomó otra decisión; no comer ni beber. Sus padres y los médicos aceptaron su petición y no la obligaron a tomar ni líquidos ni comida. Paso a estar en cuidados paliativos, según explica la periodista Naomi O'Leary. De esta manera, murió debido a que no ingería alimentos ni bebía y por tanto, no se trata de un caso de eutanasia y sí de suicidio. 
 
 
Etiquetas
