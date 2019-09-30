x

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades

PERMITIR
NO, GRACIAS
X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Estados Unidos

Trump exige reunirse con su delator y amenaza con "grandes consecuencias" por espiarle

  • El mandatario sostiene que el presidente de la comisión leyó cosas terribles y dijo que salían de su boca, por lo que quiere que sea interrogado al más alto nivel por traición y fraude
  • Trump considera que el denunciante presentó una conversación perfecta con un líder extranjero de una "manera totalmente imprecisa y fraudulentaanonimo"

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 30/09/2019 a las 09:15 Actualizada el 30/09/2019 a las 09:16
Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump

EFE
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha asegurado que tiene derecho a reunirse con el denunciante anónimo que presentó una queja a nivel interno por su polémica llamada al mandatario de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelenski, al tiempo que ha advertido de que habrá "grandes consecuencias" por la actuación de ese denunciante anónimo y de las fuentes que le informaron.

"Como cualquier estadounidense, merezco reunirme con mi acusador, especialmente este acusador, este llamado delator, que presentó una conversación perfecta con un líder extranjero de una manera totalmente imprecisa y fraudulenta", ha afirmado el mandatario estadounidense, en una serie de mensajes publicados en su cuenta personal de la red social Twitter a última hora del domingo.

A continuación, Trump ha cargado contra el congresista demócrata Adam Schiff, presidente de la Comisión de Inteligencia de la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos, al que ha acusado de "inventarse" lo que dijo el presidente estadounidense en la conversación con Zelenski "mintiendo al Congreso".
 

"Sus mentiras se hicieron quizá de la manera más descarada y siniestra que se haya visto nunca antes en la gran Cámara (de Representantes). Él escribió y leyó cosas terribles y entonces dijo que salían de la boca del presidente de Estados Unidos. Quiero que Schiff sea interrogado al más alto nivel por traición y fraude", ha asegurado Trump.
 
El presidente estadounidense ha dicho que también quiere reunirse con "la persona que ilegalmente le dio la información" al denunciante anónimo, una información que "era ampliamente incorrecta". "¿Estaba esta persona espiando al presidente de Estados Unidos? ¡Habrá grandes consecuencias!", ha concluido.
 
Trump se ha pronunciado así en torno a la polémica derivada de la denuncia presentada por un funcionario gubernamental por su polémica llamada telefónica del 25 de julio al mandatario de Ucrania, Volodimir Zelenski, una conversación en la que el inquilino de la Casa Blanca pidió que le hiciera "un favor" y emplazó al ucraniano a poner a la Fiscalía General ucraniana a investigar al hijo del exvicepresidente estadounidense Joe Biden.
 
Más contenidos sobre este tema
Relacionados




Hazte socio de infolibre

Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.