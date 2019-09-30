Trump exige reunirse con su delator y amenaza con "grandes consecuencias" por espiarle

Publicada el 30/09/2019 a las 09:15 Actualizada el 30/09/2019 a las 09:16

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de septiembre de 2019

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de septiembre de 2019

....In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the “Whistleblower.” Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de septiembre de 2019