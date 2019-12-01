x

Brasil

Leonardo DiCaprio responde a las acusaciones de Bolsonaro: "Sigo decidido a apoyar a quienes trabajan por el Amazonas"

  • El presidente de Brasil acusó reiteradamente al actor de financiar los incendios ocurridos durante los últimos meses en el Amazonas
  • El intérprete ha lanzado un comunicado a través de sus redes sociales en el que niega la veracidad de dichas declaraciones y se reafirma en su postura ecológica

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 01/12/2019 a las 12:42 Actualizada el 01/12/2019 a las 13:36
El actor Leonardo DiCaprio en el estreno de la película 'Once upon a time in Hollywwod' en Leicester Square.

El actor Leonardo DiCaprio en el estreno de la película 'Once upon a time in Hollywwod' en Leicester Square.

Europa Press
El pasado viernes 29 de noviembre, el presidente de Brasil, Jair Bolsonaro, acusó reiteradamente a Leonardo DiCaprio de financiar los incendios ocurridos durante los últimos meses en el Amazonas. El actor ha lanzado un comunicado a través de sus redes sociales en el que niega la veracidad de dichas declaraciones y se reafirma en su postura ecológica, informa Europa Press.

"En este momento de crisis para el Amazonas, apoyo a los brasileños en su labor para salvar su herencia natural y cultural", declara DiCaprio al comienzo de su mensaje. "Son un alucinante y emocionante ejemplo de la determinación y pasión que se necesita para salvar el medioambiente", apuntó el actor. El intérprete señala que "el futuro de estos irreemplazables ecosistemas está bajo amenaza" y afirma sentirse "orgulloso de estar con estos grupos que los están protegiendo".
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.

Una publicación compartida por Leonardo DiCaprio (@leonardodicaprio) el

DiCaprio niega estar financiando a organizaciones, como NGO, reseñadas por Bolsonaro en su discurso: "Si bien he apoyado económicamente, no he financiado ninguna de las organizaciones señaladas". En su lugar, el actor dice seguir "decidido a apoyar a las comunidades indígenas brasileñas, a los gobiernos locales, a los educadores y a los empleados públicos en general que están trabajando incansablemente para asegurar el Amazonas de cara al futuro de todos los Brasileños".



A pesar de que el comunicado de DiCaprio, que firma como actor y medioambientalista está claramente vinculado a las acusaciones de Bolsonaro, el intérprete ha evitado mencionar en su mensaje al presidente brasileño.

