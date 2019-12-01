Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
At this time of crisis for the Amazon, I support the people of Brazil working to save their natural and cultural heritage. They are an amazing, moving and humbling example of the commitment and passion needed to save the environment. The future of these irreplaceable ecosystems is at stake and I am proud to stand with the groups protecting them. While worthy of support, we did not fund the organizations targeted. I remain committed to supporting the Brazilian indigenous communities, local governments, scientists, educators and general public who are working tirelessly to secure the Amazon for the future of all Brazilians.
DiCaprio niega estar financiando a organizaciones, como NGO, reseñadas por Bolsonaro en su discurso: "Si bien he apoyado económicamente, no he financiado ninguna de las organizaciones señaladas". En su lugar, el actor dice seguir "decidido a apoyar a las comunidades indígenas brasileñas, a los gobiernos locales, a los educadores y a los empleados públicos en general que están trabajando incansablemente para asegurar el Amazonas de cara al futuro de todos los Brasileños".
