Rusia

Bill Browder, enemigo de Putin, arrestado y puesto en libertad en Madrid

  • El director ejecutivo de Hermitage Capital, de nacionalidad estadounidense y británica, es un destacado crítico del presidente ruso y fue condenado en rebeldía a 9 años de prisión
  • El empresario ha sido puesto en libertad horas después porque la orden de arresto ya no era válida

infoLibre Publicada 30/05/2018 a las 10:03 Actualizada 30/05/2018 a las 12:02    
Imagen difundida por Bill Browder desde le coche policial en el que era conducido a comisaría.

Bill Browder, empresario considerado uno de los grandes enemigos de Vladimir Putin, ha sido arrestado este miércoles en Madrid por orden judicial rusa, según ha adelantado Financial Times. Horas después, ha sido puesto en libertad porque la orden de arresto ya no era válida

El director ejecutivo de Hermitage Capital, de nacionalidad estadounidense y británica, es un destacado crítico del presidente ruso y fue condenado en rebeldía a 9 años de prisión.
 

Browder hizo público su arresto a través de su cuenta de Twitter a las 9.30 horas, adjuntando una fotografía desde la parte trasera del coche policial en el que era conducido.

"En la parte trasera del coche de la policía española yendo a la comisaría con la orden de arresto rusa", señala el mensaje.

En octubre de 2017, Interpol bloqueó una orden de detención rusa contra el empresario al entender que no se ajustaba a la legalidad.
 
El arresto ha durado poco. Tal y como ha narrado en su cuenta de Twitte el propio Browder: “Buenas noticias. La policía nacional me acaba de liberar después de que el Secretario General de la Interpol en Lyon les aconsejara no hacer caso al aviso de la Interpol. Esta es la sexta vez que Rusia ha abusado de la Interpol contra mí”.
2 Comentarios

  • TL TL 30/05/18 11:49

    Arkady Babchenko, Natalia Estemirova,

    Anastasia Baburova, Stanislav Markelov, Anna Politkovskaya, Yuri Shchekochikhin,

    Sergei Zolovkin, Victor Popkov, Oleg Lurie,

    Igor Domnikov...

    Responder

    Denunciar comentario

    0

    0

  • anamp anamp 30/05/18 10:57

    Uy, rebeldía, chungo. Hay que dar ejemplo.

    Malos tiempos para los refugiados políticos en España.

    Responder

    Denunciar comentario

    0

    3

