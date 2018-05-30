Bill Browder, enemigo de Putin, arrestado y puesto en libertad en Madrid

In the back of the Spanish police car going to the station on the Russian arrest warrant. They won’t tell me which station pic.twitter.com/Xwj27xC7Zd — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 de mayo de 2018

This is the arrest warrant pic.twitter.com/Cr1Sf4vS4a — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 de mayo de 2018

Good news. Spanish National Police just released me after Interpol General Secretary in Lyon advised them not to honor the new Russian Interpol Red Notice. This is the 6th time that Russia has abused Interpol in my case pic.twitter.com/ZonzXizvIJ — Bill Browder (@Billbrowder) 30 de mayo de 2018