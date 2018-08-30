x

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades

PERMITIR
NO, GRACIAS
X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Aragón

Servicios Sociales de Aragón se hacen cargo de la niña india que fue abandonada por la pareja que la adoptó

  • La niña india ha sido entregada a los servicios sociales autonómicos al detectar los adoptantes que no tenía siete años, sino trece
  • La ministra india de Desarrollo de la Mujer y el Niño, Maneka Gandhi, ha señalado que es "muy desafortunado" que una niña adoptada haya sido abandonada

InfoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 30/08/2018 a las 11:35 Actualizada el 30/08/2018 a las 11:48
Facebook Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

Centro del servicio de atención a la infancia y la adolescencia del Gobierno de Aragón.

Centro del servicio de atención a la infancia y la adolescencia del Gobierno de Aragón.

E.P.
El Gobierno de Aragón colabora con las autoridades indias para garantizar los derechos y el bienestar de la niña india adoptada a principios de año en la ciudad de Zaragoza y que ha sido entregada a los servicios sociales autonómicos al detectar los adoptantes que no tenía siete años, sino trece.

Fuentes del Gobierno de Aragón han informado a Europa Press de que "la niña está bajo protección del Gobierno de Aragón" en un centro del servicio de atención a la infancia y la adolescencia.

En un tuit, la ministra india de Desarrollo de la Mujer y el Niño, Maneka Gandhi, ha señalado que es "muy desafortunado" que una niña adoptada haya sido abandonada.
En el mismo tuit ha pedido al embajador en España, Venkatesh Varma, que la devuelva de inmediato a la India, donde las autoridades se asegurarán de su reinserción y custodia.  
Más contenidos sobre este tema
Relacionados




Hazte socio de infolibre

Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.