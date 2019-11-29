x

X

Reino Unido

La Policía británica informa de un apuñalamiento en el Puente de Londres con heridos y un detenido

  • Desaconseja a la población acercarse a la zona

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 29/11/2019 a las 15:41 Actualizada el 29/11/2019 a las 16:19
Vista general de Londres.

EFE
La Policía Metropolitana ha anunciado este viernes de que sus efectivos se han personado en el emblemático Puente de Londres tras ser notificada de un apuñalamiento y ha procedido a detener a un sospechoso.

Según ha indicado en su Twitter, han recibido una alerta por un "apuñalamiento cerca del Puente de Londres" a las 13.58 horas. Inmediatamente después, en el lugar se han personado los servicios de emergencia, la Policía Metropolitana y la Policía de Londres. "Un hombre ha sido detenido por la Policía y creemos que varias personas han resultado heridas", ha precisado, asegurando que ofrecerá más información una vez esté disponible. Previamente, se había desaconsejado a la población acercarse a la zona.
 
El Servicio de Ambulancias de Londres ha informado de la presencia de sus equipos en el lugar, pero por ahora no ha ofrecido detalles sobre posibles heridos.
 
