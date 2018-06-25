x

Donald Trump

Trump llama "sucio" al restaurante que expulsó a la portavoz de la Casa Blanca

  • "El restaurante Red Hen debería centrarse en limpiar sus toldos, puertas y ventanas sucios en lugar de no servir a una buena persona como Sarah Huckabee Sanders", ha tuiteado Trump
  • El incidente se ha producido en medio de la polémica en EEUU por la separación de niños migrantes de sus padres en la frontera mexicana

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 25/06/2018 a las 17:59 Actualizada el 25/06/2018 a las 19:01
El restaurante Red Hen en Lexington, Virginia.

El restaurante Red Hen en Lexington, Virginia.

Trip Advisor
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha cuestionado la limpieza del restaurante del que fue expulsada la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Sarah Sanders, en una zona rural del estado de Virginia.

El incidente tuvo lugar el viernes por la noche, cuando Sanders acudió junto a un grupo a cenar al restaurante Red Hen ("Gallina roja", en español). Sin embargo, la propietaria se acercó a la portavoz presidencial y le instó a abandonar el local por su disconformidad con las políticas de la actual Administración, según han contado ambas mujeres.

"El restaurante Red Hen debería centrarse en limpiar sus toldos, puertas y ventanas sucios (necesita una mano de pintura) en lugar de no servir a una buena persona como Sarah Huckabee Sanders", ha lamentado Trump en Twitter, donde también ha compartido su máxima para los establecimientos de hostelería. "Si un restaurante esta sucio por fuera, está sucio por dentro", ha dicho.
 

Sanders también ha lamentado el suceso en redes sociales y ha asegurado que seguirá tratando de forma "respetuosa" a todas las personas, también a las que no están de acuerdo con ella. "Sus actos dicen mucho más de ella que de mí", ha afirmado sobre la expulsión ordenada por la dueña del restaurante.
 
No es la primera vez que miembros de la administración de Trump se enfrentan al rechazo de ciudadanos. El caso se suma al abucheo sufrido la semana pasada por la secretaria de Seguridad Interior, Kirstjen Nielsen, cuando se encontraba en un restaurante mexicano de Washington. Nielsen, foco de críticas por la política de tolerancia cero con la inmigración, se marchó del restaurante.
