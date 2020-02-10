La lista completa de los premios Oscar

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.
Esta es la lista de completa de premiados de la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar que se celebraron en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles:
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brad Pitt por Érase una vez en... Hollywood.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN
Toy Story 4.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN
Hair Love de Matthew A. Cherry.
MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL
Parásitos de Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won; historia de Bong Joon-ho
MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO
Taika Waititi por Jojo Rabbit.
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN
The Neighbors' Window, de Marshall Curry.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh por Érase una vez en Hollywood.
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Jacqueline Durran por Mujercitas.
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
American Factory, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), de Carol Dysinger
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Laura Dern por Historia de un matrimonio.
MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO
Donald Sylvester por Le Mans '66'.
MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO
Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson por 1917.
MEJOR MONTAJE
Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker por Le Mans '66'.
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Roger Deakins por 1917.
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy por '1917'.
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker por 'El escándalo (Bombshell)'
MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL
Parásitos, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur)
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Hildur Guðnadóttir por Joker.
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
I'm Gonna Love Me Again, de Elton John y Bernie Taupin para Rocketman.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Bong Joon-ho por Parásitos.
MEJOR ACTOR
Joaquin Phoenix por Joker.
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Renée Zellweger por Judy.
MEJOR PELÍCULA
Parásitos.
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592