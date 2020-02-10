x

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades

PERMITIR
NO, GRACIAS
X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesion con Google Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Premios Oscar

La lista completa de los premios Oscar

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 10/02/2020 a las 09:24 Actualizada el 10/02/2020 a las 09:35
Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

Joaquin Phoenix acepta su Oscar a mejor actor.

Joaquin Phoenix acepta su Oscar a mejor actor.

EFE

Esta es la lista de completa de premiados de la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar que se celebraron en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles:

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt por Érase una vez en... Hollywood.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Toy Story 4.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Hair Love de Matthew A. Cherry.

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Parásitos de Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won; historia de Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Taika Waititi por Jojo Rabbit.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

The Neighbors' Window, de Marshall Curry.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh por Érase una vez en Hollywood.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Jacqueline Durran por Mujercitas.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), de Carol Dysinger

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern por Historia de un matrimonio.

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

Donald Sylvester por Le Mans '66'.

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson por  1917.

MEJOR MONTAJE

Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker por Le Mans '66'.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger Deakins por  1917.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy por  '1917'.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker por 'El escándalo (Bombshell)' 

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Parásitos, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Hildur Guðnadóttir por Joker.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, de Elton John y Bernie Taupin para Rocketman.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Bong Joon-ho por Parásitos.

MEJOR ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix por Joker.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Renée Zellweger por Judy.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Parásitos.

Más contenidos sobre este tema
Etiquetas
Relacionados




Hazte socio de infolibre

Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.