La lista completa de los premios Oscar

Publicada el 10/02/2020 a las 09:24 Actualizada el 10/02/2020 a las 09:35

Esta es la lista de completa de premiados de la 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar que se celebraron en el Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles:

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt por Érase una vez en... Hollywood.

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

Toy Story 4.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE ANIMACIÓN

Hair Love de Matthew A. Cherry.

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

Parásitos de Bong Joon-ho y Han Jin-won; historia de Bong Joon-ho

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

Taika Waititi por Jojo Rabbit.

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DE FICCIÓN

The Neighbors' Window, de Marshall Curry.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

Barbara Ling y Nancy Haigh por Érase una vez en Hollywood.

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Jacqueline Durran por Mujercitas.

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

American Factory, de Steven Bognar y Julia Reichert

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), de Carol Dysinger

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern por Historia de un matrimonio.

MEJOR MONTAJE DE SONIDO

Donald Sylvester por Le Mans '66'.

MEJOR MEZCLA DE SONIDO

Mark Taylor y Stuart Wilson por 1917.

MEJOR MONTAJE

Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker por Le Mans '66'.

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Roger Deakins por 1917.

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler y Dominic Tuohy por '1917'.

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan y Vivian Baker por 'El escándalo (Bombshell)'

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

Parásitos, de Bong Joon-ho (Corea del Sur)

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Hildur Guðnadóttir por Joker.

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

I'm Gonna Love Me Again, de Elton John y Bernie Taupin para Rocketman.

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Bong Joon-ho por Parásitos.

MEJOR ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix por Joker.

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Renée Zellweger por Judy.

MEJOR PELÍCULA

Parásitos.