Migraciones

El buque 'Ocean Viking' rescata a 60 migrantes en el mar Mediterráneo

  • Las 60 personas recatadas se encontraban a bordo de un bote de madera que navegaba a la deriva
  • Entre ellos se encuentra un bebé de tres meses y su hermano de tres años

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 29/11/2019 a las 09:10 Actualizada el 29/11/2019 a las 09:28
El buque de salvamento de Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y de SOS Mediterranée 'Ocean Viking' rescata a 60 personas en el Mediterráneo.

Europa Press
El buque de salvamento de Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) y de SOS Mediterranée Ocean Viking ha rescatado a 60 personas que estaban a bordo de un bote de madera que navegaba a la deriva en el mar Mediterráneo, según han informado las dos ONG y recoge Europa Press.

El "complejo" rescate se ha producido la noche de este jueves a unas 60 millas náuticas de las costas de Libia, según han informado SOS Mediterranée y MSF en un mensaje urgente en sus respectivas cuentas de Twitter.
 

Los migrantes, entre ellos un bebé de tres meses y su hermano de tres años, han sido embarcados en el Ocean Viking y se encuentran a bordo de manera segura.
