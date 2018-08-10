x

X

Gaza

La tregua llega a Gaza entre temores de nuevos episodios de violencia por las protestas

  • Los ataques israelíes mataron a una mujer palestina embarazada y su hijo de 18 meses, al igual que un miliciano palestino de Hamás
  • Existe inquietud ante la posibilidad de que el conflicto pueda reavivarse con las habituales protestas de los viernes desde el lado gazací de la valla

infoLibre
LA AUTORA contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 10/08/2018 a las 10:42 Actualizada el 10/08/2018 a las 11:55
Alto el fuego en la Franja de Gaza tras los últimos bombardeos de Israel

Israel y Hamás han acordado un alto el fuego en la Franja de Gaza tras la última escalada en la zona.

Un niño palestino juega en los restos de un centro cultural destruido por un ataque aéreo israelí en Gaza (Palestina).

Una niña palestina juega en los restos de un centro cultural destruido por un ataque aéreo israelí en Gaza (Palestina).

EFE
La frontera entre Israel y Gaza ha amanecido tranquila este viernes después de que la tregua mediada por Egipto pusiera fin a una explosión de dos días de violencia, ante el temor de que el conflicto pueda reavivarse con las habituales protestas de los viernes desde el lado gazací de la valla.

Esta mañana, sin embargo, el Ejército de Israel parece haber reducido los niveles de alerta y ha permitido a los residentes del sur, que habían pasado gran parte de los últimos dos días en los refugios de cohetes, que regresen a sus rutinas diarias, informa Europa Press.
Desde la escalada del miércoles, los milicianos palestinos han disparado decenas de cohetes, incluido un misil de largo alcance en las profundidades de Israel. Los ataques fueron respondidos por Israel con el bombardeo de más de 150 objetivos en Gaza.


Una mujer palestina embarazada y su hijo de 18 meses murieron en los ataques israelíes, al igual que un miliciano palestino de HamásSiete israelíes resultaron heridos por los cohetes del movimiento islamista y sus milicias afines.

   
