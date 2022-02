El barco de rescate 'Ocean Viking' lleva a bordo casi 250 migrantes tras una nueva operación en el Mediterráneo

Today, the #OceanViking conducted a 5th rescue in int'l waters inside the Libyan SAR region. 19 people, incl. 2 women & 3 unaccompanied minors, were safely recovered from a fiberglass boat in distress with more than 1-meter waves.



There are now 247 survivors onboard.