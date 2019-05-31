x



Estados Unidos

Trump abre una nueva guerra comercial y amenaza con imponer aranceles progresivos a los productos de México

  • El presidente estadounidense ha afirmado que se retirará la sanción cuando se resuelva el flujo de migraciones ilegales
  • Trump lo ha anunciado a través de su cuenta de Twitter

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 31/05/2019 a las 09:15 Actualizada el 31/05/2019 a las 10:00
El presidente estadounidense, Donald J. Trump, habla con los medios antes de viajar a Colorado

EFE
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este jueves que impondrá aranceles del 5% sobre las importaciones que llegan al país desde México hasta que dejen de entrar migrantes ilegales a Estados Unidos.

"El 10 de junio Estados Unidos impondrá tarifas del 5% a todos los bienes que entrar en nuestro país desde México, hasta que dejen de entrar desde México migrantes ilegales", ha señalado el mandatario a través de su cuenta en la red social Twitter.
 

"Las tarifas irán aumentando de manera gradual hasta que se remedie el problema de la migración ilegal, momento en el que se retirarán los aranceles", ha aseverado. Trump además ha recalcado que los aranceles aumentarán el 1 de julio a un 10%, a un 15% el 1 de agosto, a un 20% el 1 de septiembre y el 1 de octubre a un 25%, subiendo así la amenaza mes a mes si no se resuelve la migración ilegal.
 
