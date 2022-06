Estabilizado el incendio forestal de Sierra Bermeja (Málaga)

#IFPujerra



🔥A wildfire is raging in southern #Andalucia, #Spain🇪🇸



The hot points🟥extracted from our #EFFIS Viewer show that the wildfire is burning very close to the area of the #EMSR545 activation for the #IFJubrique fire, which left a burn scar of 8,054 ha in September 2021 pic.twitter.com/qOuKVentR3