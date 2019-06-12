La edición internacional de 'The New York Times' dejará de publicar viñetas políticas tras una polémica antisemita

Publicada el 12/06/2019 a las 11:19 Actualizada el 12/06/2019 a las 11:20

Some reports say that the shooter of the Chabad synagogue in CA was saying that Trump is the slave of the Jews. I’m sure this cartoon in the NYT have nothing to do with it pic.twitter.com/BZ9xG6ItrZ — Yair Netanyahu (@YairNetanyahu) 28 de abril de 2019

Our statement in response to ending daily political cartoons in the international edition of The New York Times. pic.twitter.com/FcagTxEZJ9 — NYTimes Communications (@NYTimesPR) 10 de junio de 2019

THE NEW YORK TIMES WILL END ALL POLITICAL CARTOONS I just learned, weeks after they published a syndicated Netanyahu cartoon that caused a scandal. For me, this is the end of an adventure that began 20 years ago. But the stakes are much higher. READ HERE: https://t.co/o8y43v88Yd pic.twitter.com/NBH0uyw9Jf — Chappatte Cartoons (@PatChappatte) 10 de junio de 2019