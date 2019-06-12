x

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades

PERMITIR
NO, GRACIAS
X

Accede a todos los contenidos de infoLibre durante 15 días por 1. | El periodismo tiene un valor

Secciones
Buscador de la Hemeroteca
Hazte socio Acceder

infolibre Periodismo libre e independiente

¿Quiénes somos? Sociedad de Amigos
Buscador de la Hemeroteca

Hazte socio
Iniciar sesión Regístrate
INICIAR SESIÓN
¿Has olvidado
tu contraseña?
Secciones

Regístrate en infoLibre Comenta las noticias y recibe las últimas novedades sobre nosotros.

Gracias por registrarte en infoLibre Si además de comentar noticias quieres hacerte socio, sigue este enlace: Hazte socio
Formulario de Registro
¿Qué es Nombre público?

Es el nombre que se mostrará cuando hagas un comentario en infoLibre.es




Medios comunicación

La edición internacional de 'The New York Times' dejará de publicar viñetas políticas tras una polémica antisemita

  • La decisión llega tras la polémica publicación a principios de este año de una viñeta en la que se representa a Trump como un ciego guiado por un perro con la cara de Netanyahu
  • La edición nacional de Estados Unidos del periódico ya no publica caricaturas políticas diarias

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 12/06/2019 a las 11:19 Actualizada el 12/06/2019 a las 11:20
Facebook Whatsapp Whatsapp Telegram Mas Redes

Envíalo a un amigo Imprimir

Imagen de la sede de The New York Times

Imagen de la sede de The New York Times

El periódico The New York Times ha anunciado este martes que dejará de publicar viñetas políticas en su edición internacional a partir del próximo 1 de julio, como ya ocurre en su edición nacional de Estados Unidos, según informa Europa Press.

La decisión llega tras la polémica publicación, a principios de este año, de una viñeta en la que se representaba al presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, como un ciego guiado por un perro con la cara del primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu. La caricatura fue tachada de antisemita y Trump exigió una disculpa al periódico. The New York Times se disculpó por ello.
 

Según ha explicado el jefe de Opinión del New York Times, James Bennet, "durante más de un año" se ha estado considerando poner la edición internacional del periódico en línea con la nacional y acabar con la publicación de las caricaturas políticas diarias. "Lo haremos a partir del 1 de julio", ha confirmado en un comunicado, en el que no menciona la polémica con los dibujos.
 

Patrick Chappatte, un caricaturista galardonado que ha trabajado para el periódico, ha afirmado que este es "un mundo donde las hordas moralistas se reúnen en las redes sociales y se levantan como una tormenta, cayendo sobre las redacciones con un golpe sobrecogedor". "En el mundo demente en el que vivimos, el arte del comentario visual se necesita más que nunca. Y también lo es el humor", ha añadido.
 
The New York Times ha aclarado que puede continuar publicando otros tipos de caricaturas de formato largo, incluidos Chappatte y otros artistas. El año pasado, el periódico ganó el Premio Pulitzer por una serie de viñetas políticas que representaban la historia de una familia de refugiados sirios.
Más contenidos sobre este tema
Relacionados




Hazte socio de infolibre

Lo más...
 
Opinión
Oferta anticrisis
 
Sociedad de amigos

Ya puedes ser accionista de infoLibre

Cargando...
Cualquier ciudadana o ciudadano interesado en sostener un periodismo independiente como garantía democrática puede participar en la propiedad de infoLibre a través de la Sociedad de Amigos de infoLibre.