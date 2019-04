Peligro: mujer, somalí y negra

Publicada el 18/04/2019 a las 06:00 Actualizada el 17/04/2019 a las 17:40

We are stronger than this president’s hatred and Islamophobia. Do not let him drive us apart or make us afraid. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) 13 de abril de 2019

Ilhan Omar is a leader with strength and courage. She won't back down to Trump's racism and hate, and neither will we. The disgusting and dangerous attacks against her must end. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) 13 de abril de 2019

The President is inciting violence against a sitting Congresswoman—and an entire group of Americans based on their religion. It's disgusting. It's shameful. And any elected leader who refuses to condemn it shares responsibility for it. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) 13 de abril de 2019