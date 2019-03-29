x

Trump cerrará la frontera la próxima semana si México no frena la inmigración ilegal

  • Así lo ha asegurado Donald Trump a través de su cuenta de Twitter, en donde también ha afirmado que los demócratas les "han dejado con las leyes de inmigración más débiles del mundo entero"
  • "Las leyes migratorias de México son las más restrictivas, y ganan más de 100.000 millones al año a costa de Estados Unidos", ha añadido Trump

Publicada el 29/03/2019 a las 20:04 Actualizada el 29/03/2019 a las 20:05
Donald Trump durante una reunión con Fabiana Rosales, esposa del jefe el Parlamento venezolano, el opositor Juan Guaidó

Efe
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, ha anunciado este viernes que cerrará "total o parcialmente" la frontera con México la próxima semana si las autoridades mexicanas no detienen "inmediatamente" y por completo el flujo de inmigrantes ilegales.

"Los demócratas nos han dejado con las leyes de inmigración más débiles del mundo entero. Las de México son las más restrictivas, y ganan más de 100.000 millones al año a costa de Estados Unidos", ha escrito Trump en su cuenta de Twitter.

 

Como ha hecho en otras ocasiones, Trump ha relacionado la inmigración con el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TCLAN), modificado el año pasado sin grandes variaciones, y que según el mandatario es un pacto en el que su país sale perdiendo en la balanza comercial.

"Por lo tanto, el Congreso debe cambiar ahora estas leyes, mientras México debe evitar que los ilegales entren en Estados Unidos. Si México no detiene inmediatamente toda la inmigración ilegal que entra en Estados Unidos a través de nuestra frontera sur, cerraré la frontera, o grandes secciones de la frontera, la próxima semana", ha añadido.
 

"A México no le costaría nada hacerlo, pero se limitan a coger nuestro dinero y 'hablar'. Además, perdemos tanto dinero con ellos, en especial si le sumamos el narcotráfico, que el cierre de la frontera sería una buena idea", ha indicado el presidente.

Trump ya había avisado este jueves de que podría cerrar la frontera tras acusar a México, una vez más, de quedarse de brazos cruzados contra la inmigración ilegal, ante la conformación de una nueva caravana de migrantes centroamericanos que podría sumar hasta 20.000 personas, "la caravana madre".

"México no está haciendo NADA para ayudar a frenar el flujo de migrantes ilegales hacia nuestro país. Hablan pero no hay acciones", escribió este jueves el presidente estadounidense en su cuenta oficial de Twitter.
 

"Somos un gran vecino"

El ministro de Exteriores mexicano, Marcelo Ebrard, ha respondido a Trump por la misma red social exigiendo respeto. "México no actúa con base a amenazas", ha declarado, indicando que actuará "con responsabilidad y dignidad en el tema migratorio".

"Somos un gran vecino. Díganlo si no el millón y medio de estadounidenses que eligieron nuestro país como hogar, la más grande comunidad de ese origen fuera de Estados Unidos. Para ellos, también somos el mejor vecino que pudieron tener", ha recordado.

 

El presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, ya contestó el jueves a las amenazas de Trump, indicando que pretende cultivar una buena relación bilateral, pero incidiendo en que México tiene su propia política migratoria, que consiste en atacar las causas profundas de la inmigración ilegal.

"Si están creciendo los flujos migratorios es porque no hay opciones, no hay alternativas en Centroamérica, y hay que procurar que se les brinden oportunidades de trabajo, de bienestar a la gente", sostuvo López Obrador.
 
