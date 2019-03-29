Trump cerrará la frontera la próxima semana si México no frena la inmigración ilegal

Publicada el 29/03/2019 a las 20:04 Actualizada el 29/03/2019 a las 20:05

The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S. Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019

....through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs. If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019

....the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 29 de marzo de 2019

"Somos un gran vecino"

México no actúa con base en amenazas.Somos un gran vecino. Díganlo si no el millón y medio de estadounidenses que eligieron a nuestro país como hogar, la más grande comunidad de ese origen fuera de EU. Para ellos también somos el mejor vecino que pudieron tener. — Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) 29 de marzo de 2019