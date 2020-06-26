Al menos tres muertos por un apuñalamiento en un hotel del centro de Glasgow

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
Al menos tres personas han muerto por un apuñalamiento múltiple ocurrido en un hotel del centro de Glasgow, según fuentes citadas por la radiotelevisión pública BBC y recoge Europa Press. Estas mismas fuentes también darían por muerto al supuesto agresor, que habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.
Pese al amplio despliegue de seguridad, que ha mantenido cortada la calle West George, la Policía de Glasgow ha considerado "contenida" la situación y ha asegurado en Twitter que "no hay peligro" para la población general. Aun así, ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona.
Emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street in Glasgow. The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present. The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public. pic.twitter.com/xk5sDUTmtr— Greater Glasgow Police (@GreaterGlasgPol) June 26, 2020
También ha lanzado una recomendación similar la ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, quien ha exhortado a la población a evitar el área afectada mientras la Policía se hace cargo de este "incidente", sin entrar en más valoraciones en su primer mensaje.
The reports from Glasgow City Centre are truly dreadful. My thoughts are with everyone involved. I am being updated as the situation becomes clearer. Please help the emergency services do their jobs by staying away from the area - and please don’t share unconfirmed information.— Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 26, 2020
www.infolibre.es ISSN 2445-1592