Escocia

Al menos tres muertos por un apuñalamiento en un hotel del centro de Glasgow

  • El supuesto agresor habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 26/06/2020 a las 15:47 Actualizada el 26/06/2020 a las 15:48
Policía en las inmediaciones del hotel del centro de Glasgow.

EFE

Al menos tres personas han muerto por un apuñalamiento múltiple ocurrido en un hotel del centro de Glasgow, según fuentes citadas por la radiotelevisión pública BBC y recoge Europa Press. Estas mismas fuentes también darían por muerto al supuesto agresor, que habría sido abatido por las fuerzas de seguridad.

Pese al amplio despliegue de seguridad, que ha mantenido cortada la calle West George, la Policía de Glasgow ha considerado "contenida" la situación y ha asegurado en Twitter que "no hay peligro" para la población general. Aun así, ha instado a los ciudadanos a evitar la zona.

También ha lanzado una recomendación similar la ministra principal de Escocia, Nicola Sturgeon, quien ha exhortado a la población a evitar el área afectada mientras la Policía se hace cargo de este "incidente", sin entrar en más valoraciones en su primer mensaje.

