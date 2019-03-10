x

x

Accidente aéreo

Accidente áereo en Etiopia: la aerolínea confirma dos españoles entre los 157 fallecidos

  • Ha ocurrido nada más despegar desde Adis Abeba, en su trayecto hacia la capital de Kenia, Nairobi
  • El vuelo ET302 desapareció del radar a los seis minutos de despegar de la capital etíope

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 10/03/2019 a las 12:15 Actualizada el 10/03/2019 a las 13:48
Un modelo Boeing 737 de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines, el mismo tipo de avión que ha sufrido un accidente este domingo.

Un modelo Boeing 737 de la compañía Ethiopian Airlines, el mismo tipo de avión que ha sufrido un accidente este domingo.

EFE
Dos españoles han fallecido en el siniestro este domingo del vuelo ET302 de Ethiopian Airlines cerca de la capital de Etiopía, Adis Abeba, según ha confirmado la propia aerolínea. "En la lista de pasajeros del vuelo siniestrado figuran dos personas que viajaban con pasaporte español", reza el comunicado de la compañía, recogido por Europa Press.

El avión, un Boeing 737, con 157 personas a bordo -149 pasajeros y ocho tripulantes- se ha estrellado este domingo nada más despegar desde la capital de Etiopía, Adis Abeba, en su trayecto hacia la capital de Kenia, Nairobi, según ha confirmado la aerolínea operadora del vuelo, Ethiopian Airlines, a los medios nacionales.

El vuelo ET302 desapareció del radar a los seis minutos de despegar de la capital etíope. El aparato se dirigían a Nairobi en el momento del siniestro, a las 08.44 aproximadamente de este domingo. Los restos del avión se encuentran cerca de la población de Bishoftu, a unos 50 kilómetros al suroeste de la capital etíope.
 

Se trata del segundo siniestro del modelo Boeing 737 MAX en menos de cinco meses, según el analista de BBC News, Alex Macheras, después del siniestro el pasado mes de octubre de un avión de Lion Air en Indonesia, con 189 personas a bordo.

El primer ministro de Etiopía, Abiy Ahmed, ya ha dado sus condolencias por el incidente a través de su cuenta verificada de Twitter.
 
La embajada de España en Etiopía ya ha facilitado los números de emergencia correspondientes a través de su cuenta de Twitter.
 
