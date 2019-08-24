Llegan a Malta las 356 personas rescatadas por el 'Ocean Viking'

Nos gustaría enviarte notificaciones de las últimas noticias y novedades
Los 356 migrantes desembarcan por fin en tierra firme tras dos semanas a bordo del barco.Atlas
Following discussions with @EU_Commission and a number of Member States, namely #France and #Germany, #Malta has agreed to be part of the solution in the #OceanViking stalemate, which has 356 person on board, without prejudice to its legal position. 1/2— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) 23 de agosto de 2019
#Malta will transfer these persons to @Armed_Forces_MT vessels outside territorial waters, and will take them onshore. All #migrants will be relocated to other Member States: France, Germany, #Ireland, #Luxembourg, #Portugal and #Romania. None will remain in Malta -JM 2/2— Joseph Muscat (@JosephMuscat_JM) 23 de agosto de 2019
