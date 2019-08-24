x

X

Migraciones

Llegan a Malta las 356 personas rescatadas por el 'Ocean Viking'

  • Los migrantes serán reubicados en seis estados miembro de la Unión Europea

infoLibre
contacta@infolibre.es
Publicada el 24/08/2019 a las 12:34 Actualizada el 24/08/2019 a las 13:15
Así ha sido la llegada del 'Ocean Viking' a Malta

Los 356 migrantes desembarcan por fin en tierra firme tras dos semanas a bordo del barco.

Atlas
Traslado de migrantes del 'Ocean Viking' por parte de las Fuerzas Armadas de Malta para su posterior desembarco en Malta.

EFE
Los migrantes rescatados por el barco Ocean Viking han llegado a Malta el viernes por la noche después de que el primer ministro Joseph Muscat, anunciase un acuerdo para su desembarco, en virtud del cual serán reubicados en seis estados miembro de la Unión Europea, informa Europa Press.

Las 356 personas rescatadas por la tripulación del buque de bandera noruega fueron trasladadas por la tarde a una lancha patrullera de las Fuerzas Armadas de Malta y llegaron a tierra a altas horas de la madrugada. Sentados a bordo de la cubierta del barco de las Fuerzas Armadas y con chalecos salvavidas de color naranja brillante, los hombres, mujeres y niños desembarcaron en Malta durante la madrugada para ser examinados y alojados.

Permanecerán en Malta hasta que sean trasladados a Francia, Alemania, Irlanda, Luxemburgo, Portugal o Rumanía, según los términos del acuerdo anunciado por Muscat. "Tras discusiones con la Comisión Europea y varios estados miembro, principalmente Francia y Alemania, Malta ha accedido a ser parte de la solución del punto muerto del Ocean Viking, que tiene a 356 personas a bordo, sin prejuicio de su postura legal", escribió Muscat en su Twitter.
 


"Malta trasladará a estas personas a barcos de las Fuerzas Armadas maltesas fuera de las aguas territoriales y los llevará a tierra", precisó. Según el primer ministro maltés, "todos los migrantes serán trasladados a otros estados miembros". "Ninguno se quedará el Malta", recalcó.
 
