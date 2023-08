La UE deberá responder sobre el espionaje de Emiratos desvelado en los 'Abu Dhabi Secrets'

The #AbuDhabiSecrets https://t.co/40pTA0HjNd reveals how the UAE 🇦🇪 hired Swiss firm Alp Services for a smear & disinfo campaign against ao politicians and activists in Europe, wrongfully connecting them to the Muslim Brotherhood. My questions to @EU_Commission @JosepBorrellF 👇 pic.twitter.com/EricrVl9mj